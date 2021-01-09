Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

