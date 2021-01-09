SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of SLM worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

SLM stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

