Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $698,340.89 and $136,006.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.