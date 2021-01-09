Smartlands Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.11 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $159,094.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 102.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

SLT is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

