SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0027

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $231,917.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,958.53 or 0.04808409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00305035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.