SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $202.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

