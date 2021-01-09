Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN opened at $44.54 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

