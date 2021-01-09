SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000859 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

