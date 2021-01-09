Social Send Market Capitalization Achieves $643,315.19 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Social Send has a total market cap of $643,315.19 and $231.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009174 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00024537 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

