Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €33.18 ($39.04) and last traded at €32.92 ($38.73). Approximately 198,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.70 ($38.47).

SOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.55 ($45.35).

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

