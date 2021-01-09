Solana (SOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $119.94 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00007857 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $843.26 million and approximately $119.94 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,901,056 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

