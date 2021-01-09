Solana Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83.36 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Solana has a market cap of $926.37 million and $83.36 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00008731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,934 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

