Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Solvay alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.