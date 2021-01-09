Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLVY. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

