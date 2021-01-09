SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00108603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00734914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052341 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

SOMESING Token Trading

SOMESING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

