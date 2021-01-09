Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.
SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SON opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
