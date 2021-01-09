Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 888,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 170.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

