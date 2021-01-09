SpaceChain Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $20,889.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Denarius (D) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 462,454,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,378,109 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.