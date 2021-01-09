SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $15.51 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $152,658.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00108603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00734914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052341 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,028,678,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.