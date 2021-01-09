SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $59,189.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

