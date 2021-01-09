SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 33,059 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

