SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Down 0%

Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.19. 310,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 322,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

