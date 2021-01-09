SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.04. 29,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 257,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

