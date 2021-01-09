Spectiv Hits One Day Volume of $14.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $27,014.40 and approximately $14.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

