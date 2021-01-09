Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001570 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007991 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

