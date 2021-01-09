Spectrum Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $17,325.11 and approximately $3,401.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00420742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 250.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

