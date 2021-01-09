Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $14.87 million and $50.27 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.