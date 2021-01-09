Sphere Reaches One Day Volume of $2,515.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,515.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

