StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

