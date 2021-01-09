Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $31.31 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $31.31 million and $133,865.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00263669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00030767 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.36 or 0.01128378 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,075,876 coins and its circulating supply is 111,020,407 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

