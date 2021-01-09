Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,902. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.63. The company had a trading volume of 234,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average of $225.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

