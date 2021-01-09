Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.73

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.73 and traded as high as $123.50. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.73.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

