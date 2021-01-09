Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0187 on Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $1.00 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.32 or 0.03475871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00284035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars.

