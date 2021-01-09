Starbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,922.50 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $278,922.50 and approximately $258.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00284455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.08 or 0.03015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.