State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,069 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after buying an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $353.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

