State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

NYSE DG opened at $215.81 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

