State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.