State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.