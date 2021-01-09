State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.78 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after buying an additional 110,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,871,000 after buying an additional 108,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

