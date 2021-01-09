State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.14 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

