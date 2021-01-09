State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $336.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.99 and a 200-day moving average of $373.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

