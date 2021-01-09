State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

