State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.75, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

