State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,678 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

