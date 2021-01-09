State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.