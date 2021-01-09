State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.21 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after acquiring an additional 146,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.