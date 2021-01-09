State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.