State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $18.34 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $756.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $759.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $704.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

