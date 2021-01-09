State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.15 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

