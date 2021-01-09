State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.12 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,707,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $802,655,000 after buying an additional 453,362 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

